Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.89. Adient posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 894,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

