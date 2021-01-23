Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

