Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.