YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $369.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.69. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

