YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $81.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by Cowen from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

YETI opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

