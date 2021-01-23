yearn.finance II (YFII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00057334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00276305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039838 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

