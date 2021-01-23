XMax 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $730,356.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $730,356.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,750,861 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.