Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

XEBEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $8.44 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.