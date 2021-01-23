World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.86 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

WRLD traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.19. 171,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,532. The firm has a market cap of $771.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $151.38.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $94,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,129. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

