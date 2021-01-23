Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $1,542,310.90 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $235.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

