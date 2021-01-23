Woodcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,060.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $778,622.77 and approximately $34,060.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,087.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.32 or 0.03846768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00428403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.11 or 0.01337312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00541095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00429097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00268526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023125 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

