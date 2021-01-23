Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Visa by 12.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

