WNS’s (WNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.