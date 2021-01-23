WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

