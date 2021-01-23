WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 278,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

