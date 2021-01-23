Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.48

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.48 and traded as high as $182.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $182.35, with a volume of 5,842,742 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.83 ($2.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 29,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

