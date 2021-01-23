Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,880

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,278 ($55.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,524.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,818.86. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

