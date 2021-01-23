Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 233.04 ($3.04), with a volume of 70271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10.

In related news, insider Ben Rogoff purchased 10,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

