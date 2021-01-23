WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

