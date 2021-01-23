Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 131,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 75,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTT. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

