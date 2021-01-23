WINk (WIN) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $27.87 million and $7.97 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007782 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

