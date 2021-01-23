Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 844,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,422,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.23 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

