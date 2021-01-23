Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Natera comprises about 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.