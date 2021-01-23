William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.18

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.18 and traded as high as $270.40. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $270.40, with a volume of 2,246,582 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.54 ($2.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

