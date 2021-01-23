White Pine Investment CO Raises Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 432,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 361,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.