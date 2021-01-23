White Pine Investment CO Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.62. 659,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,196. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

