Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.15 ($35.55).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

LON:WTB traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,121 ($40.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,686. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,130.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,599.09. Whitbread PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,830 ($63.10).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

