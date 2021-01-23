Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.08

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.18. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 16,223 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

