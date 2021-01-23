Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

