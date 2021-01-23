Wesley Johnson Sells 6,500 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ANGO opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

