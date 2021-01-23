Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

