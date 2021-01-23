Welch & Forbes LLC Takes $233,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.