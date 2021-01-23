Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $218,000 in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,403,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

TPL stock opened at $822.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.92. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $895.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,201. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

