Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.09 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

