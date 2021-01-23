Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 1,040 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $309.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

