Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $170.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

