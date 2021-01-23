Wedbush Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $126.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

