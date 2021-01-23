Wedbush Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $126.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.69.
Shares of PII stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
