Wedbush Comments on Omeros Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omeros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

