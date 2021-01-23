Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CAKE opened at $42.36 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $8,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

