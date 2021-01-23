Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 406,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

