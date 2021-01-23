Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 871,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $17.97 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

