Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,264,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,203,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,566,000 after purchasing an additional 169,114 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,827,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 182,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 759,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 294,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

