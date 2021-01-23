Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 244.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.13. 983,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,814. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

