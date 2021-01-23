Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 731 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $115.36. 1,918,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

