Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

