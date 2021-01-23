We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $61.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

