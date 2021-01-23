We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 509.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

