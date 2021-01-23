We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 20,827 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 509.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

