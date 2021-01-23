We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.34. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

