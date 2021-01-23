We Are One Seven LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.